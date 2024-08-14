Home > Entertainment > Music How's Usher's Health? The Singer Rescheduled His Show in Atlanta Saying He Needs Time to "Rest and Heal" "I wouldn't be the entertainer I am if I can't physically give you my best." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 14 2024, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since first appearing on the scene in the early '90s, Usher has truly become a staple in the music industry. The singer and dancer has held multiple spots on the Billboard Hot 100 across his many albums, and he's also taken home eight Grammy awards. His current tour, the Past Present Future tour, is mostly sold out across the U.S.

Some fans have raised concerns as of late about the singer's possible health, especially after he made the decision to postpone his concert in Atlanta, claiming he needed time to "rest and heal." Here's an update on his health.



Usher health update: Is the singer OK?

Despite Usher's career being a particularly taxing one, it does not seem he has any serious health issues. In 2017, Usher faced multiple lawsuits alleging he did not inform some sexual partners that he had herpes, knowingly inflicting them with the virus. Many of these suits were settled out of court.

Usher canceled his Atlanta concern on the day of, postponing to a later date.

In an announcement on Instagram, just hours before fans of the singer were set to make their way to the stadium, Usher issued a statement that he was rescheduling that night's show.

"For my 30-plus year career, 100 percent of my blood, sweat, and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans," he wrote in the post. "I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal."