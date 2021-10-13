Usher Just Became a Dad of Four — Here's Everything We Know About His Kids

Usher is currently the father to four children: son Sire Castrello, daughter Sovereign Bo, son Naviyd Ely, and son Usher V.

The star welcomed Sire and Sovereign with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Naviyd Ely and Usher V — who were born in 2008 and 2007, respectively — are from his marriage to now ex-wife Tameka Foster.