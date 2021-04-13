Yes, Usher Gave Fake Money to a Stripper, and the Internet Is Not Happy

Even though the fake money has Usher’s face on it, it could very well be some sort of joke. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Usher posted photos with his fake money in a promotional photoshoot, and it’s believed that these fake Ush Bucks are being used to promote Usher’s new Vegas residency.

From what it looks like on the outside, instead of paying Pisces for her work, Usher threw promotional fake money at her in hopes that she wouldn’t notice until later, which is exactly what happened. And considering the fact he’s Usher, we know he has more money in his pockets than fake money with his face on it.