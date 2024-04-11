Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Usher Married His Longtime Girlfriend and Mother of Two of His Kids "Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'" By Brandon Charles Apr. 11 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

So far, 2024 has been a big year for Usher (when isn’t it a big year for Usher?). The multi platinum singer performed a career spanning spectacle at the 2024 Super Bowl. He's getting the Key to the City of Chattanooga (his hometown) and a proclamation from state and local government at a special event on April 20. Oh, and he got married.

Article continues below advertisement

If you thought Usher was already married, you’re right. But this marriage, his third, is with the mother of two of his children and may have been overshadowed by a very unique concert.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Usher said “Yeah!” (sorry) to marriage number three.

Usher married Jennifer Goicoechea on February 11. The event wasn’t overshadowed by the date of the announcement (Valentine’s Day) or the location (Las Vegas) but because of what he did earlier that week in Las Vegas. Not many people can say they performed to 123.4 million people (the most-watched game in television history) and got hitched in the same city two days later. In fact, no one else can say that.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re a superfan of Usher, you’re probably already familiar with Jennifer. Their relationship became a bit more public in August 2023. Jennifer, a music industry executive, is the director of the rhythm and soul department at ASCAP, a non-profit performance-rights organization that works to protect its members’ musical copyrights. The two have been dating since 2019.

Unfortunately one of the most liked comments in the wedding announcement Instagram is, “That lady old …” That lady is only old if you think 40 is old. Usher is 45. They are either both old or both young, it doesn’t matter. It's worth noting that Usher, a super famous international singer, is married to someone who's age-appropriate. Yeah!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Las Vegas has been good to Usher.

Usher recently spoke about the impromptu nuptials to Entertainment Tonight at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on March 16. He said, "It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us. It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run. My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Later that night, while accepting the President's Award for his philanthropy and dedication to public service, Usher said from the stage, "They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding it down. My kids, I love you guys so so much. I hope that I'm an example. I'm a dad who's just trying to get it right every day."

Source: YouTube