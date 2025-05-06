Justin Bieber Once Again Worries Fans Amid Instagram Bong Controversy "A bunch of drug addicts in one picture!" By Ivy Griffith Published May 6 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer and pop star Justin Bieber is known for his boyish good looks, his friendly and open personality, and his juggernaut of a career that started when he was just 15 years old. But starting in late 2024, Justin started sparking concern among fans after his behavior, as documented on social media, appeared to slide slowly into the realm of "concerning."

In May 2025, Justin found himself embroiled in an unlikely controversy over a bong as fans once again started to worry that his behavior was crossing a line. Speculation about his mental health has followed the singer, and the apparent collapse of his relationship with wife Hailey Rhodes Bieber hasn't helped allay fears. Here's what we know about the bong controversy, why people are so worried, and how Hailey seems to be reacting to the controversy.

Source: MEGA

Here's what we know about the Justin Bieber bong controversy.

On May 4, 2025, Justin posted a photo amongst a two-pic series of himself spending time with friends at what appear to be a remote ski chalet. Along for the ride was Eddie Benjamin, a famed British singer, and Justin dropped more than a few hints that he and Eddie were working on a song together as part of a rumored new album. However, it wasn't Eddie's presence and the promise of new Justin music that had fans buzzing. Well, that too. But mostly it was a single Instagram photo.

In the photo, a quick glimpse of Justin in the background showed him taking a draw off what appeared to be a large bong. Fans immediately exploded with speculation and worry, some commenting on his social media that his "drug use" is "out of hand." Another wrote, "Go home and call your wife and child!" One added, "A bunch of drug addicts in one picture!" It was not immediately clear where Justin and his friends were vacationing in the photos, aside from somewhere in the mountains.

However, marijuana is recreationally legal in many places, so the concern likely isn't due to the potential illegality of his actions. For Justin, it may not simply be that he was using a bong. It's a combination of the bong when held against a long series of concerning actions, including dancing while seemingly intoxicated at Coachella and posting cryptic, concerning posts to social media that had fans worried about his safety and state of mind. For most fans, it's not the bong. It's the pattern.

Source: Instagram / @Justinbieber Justin Bieber, seen far Left, appears to draw from a bong as singer Eddie Benjamin plays guitar in the foreground

As Justin continues to worry fans, Hailey and their son live life.

Of course, while Justin is worrying fans and sparking concerns about his safety, he does have a wife and child. So where are they in all of this? Justin and Hailey have been fairly hush-hush about their relationship status, especially as Justin's behavior spirals on social media.

But in mid-2025, Hailey started to step out alone and appeared to be living life on her own. In one photo series shared to Instagram on Easter, Hailey showed herself celebrating the holiday with their son Jack and no Justin in sight.

And the model appeared at the 2025 Met Gala alone, per People. Her appearance at the gala was noteworthy not just because it was yet another public signal that she and Justin are split, but the Met Gala in 2021 marked the first public appearance for the couple. So there's some historic significance for the event when it comes to their relationship.

She did attend alone in 2022, so this isn't the first time. But it marks yet another moment in time when she and Justin have appeared to go in different directions with their lives.

