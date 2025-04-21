Hailey Bieber Seemingly Spends Easter With Her Son — and Not Justin "Jack is lucky to have you." By Ivy Griffith Published April 21 2025, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans the world over either love the romance between Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber, and it seems like there are few people in the gray spaces in between. So as Hailey celebrates Easter 2025 alone with their son, it brought up some pretty strong feelings from fans on both sides.

As Hailey seems to be focusing on their son Jack, Justin was spotted looking rough at Coachella, prompting worried fans to cry foul and wonder if anyone close to the pop star is looking after his mental health. Here's what we know about Hailey's quiet Easter alone and the way Justin's behavior has escalated through the year so far.

Source: Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber in a selfie shared on Valentine's Day 2025.

Hailey Bieber shares Easter alone with her son, Jack.

Hailey's quiet Easter at home with their son is no different from how moms and dads across the world celebrated the holiday. In a photo posted to Instagram, she shared herself holding Jack in yellow overalls with a blue bunny on the front.

She captioned a slideshow of photos, "This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe," as she compared holding Jack in her arms to her baby bump photos during Easter 2024. It was a sweet little moment between mother and son, and fans took note. One wrote, "You were the prettiest pregnant mama!!! Jack he’s lucky to have you."

Another mused, "the cutest baby on their very first easter." But not all is peace and bunnies in Hailey's world. Her husband, Justin, seems to be spiraling into a disturbing public spectacle that has fans worried.

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, spent a week of dubious decisions at Coachella.

The day after Easter 2025, Justin shared a series of photos on his Instagram. They showed a seated Justin looking up at Hailey, who seemed to be speaking in an animated manner. The only caption he offered was the lip-biting emoji, which often translates to, "this is hot." Whatever's going on in the photos, it's a stark contrast to the idyllic peace of Hailey's Easter photos.

And it may be due to what Justin was up to in the week prior to Easter. Photos and videos of the pop star have been circulating, showing him getting up to trouble at the Coachella music festival. In one TikTok video, Justin appears to be highly inebriated after he takes a drag on a lit item that appears to be a joint.

In another video, a clearly-intoxicated and shirtless Justin sways and bobs among other Coachella attendees. Alone, these videos perhaps wouldn't cause such a stir. But people have been marking his spiraling behavior on social media since the start of 2024, leading fans on social media to ask, "is anyone helping him?"

Whether or not the heated conversation on Justin's Instagram is related to his public behavior, or why the family seemingly wasn't together for Easter isn't entirely clear. The two have shrugged off divorce rumors over time, but Justin's erratic behavior has prompted even more questions and scrutiny.