Did Justin Bieber Really Call Selena Gomez Before His Wedding with Hailey?
Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted on Instagram that Justin texted Selena "I love you" about 24 hours before walking down the aisle with Hailey.
Once upon a time, the world was enchanted with a storybook romance between music superstar Justin Bieber and former Disney star Selena Gomez.
The fresh-faced young Hollywood stars were on the rising waves of their careers, and their adorable romance captured the hearts of fans the world over.
Yet suddenly, in 2018, it was over.
Shortly after they called it quits, Justin was already on to a new relationship with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), whom he married in 2019.
Rumors circulated that Justin was trying to call Selena in the days before his wedding to Hailey. So, is it true? Did Justin pine over his lost love as soon as days before he pledged his future to another? Here's what we know.
Did Justin Bieber call Selena Gomez before his wedding to Hailey?
It's the stuff of nightmares: The person you marry is texting their ex on the sly just before you exchange vows. It's the kind of pain that would follow you for a lifetime and make you question your relationships and value.
So, did Justin do the unthinkable and try to reconnect with his former flame just before marrying Hailey?
Celebrity gossip account @DeuxMoi posted on Instagram that Justin texted Selena "I love you" about 24 hours before walking down the aisle with Hailey. According to the page, Selena never replied (via WeddingsInAthens.com).
However, as far as we know, there was no call.
Additionally, there's no proof that the text happened.
Yet in Selena's 2020 song "Ring," fans believe they've found a clue. Verse two of the song reads, "Yeah, I received your message, all 23 (23)/ You know I'm Jordan with it, G-O-A-T (G-O-A-T)." The song adds, "Obviously, you know, I'm aware of that/ I'm breakin' hearts like a heart attack."
While we can't be sure it's about any alleged pre-wedding texts, fans are convinced that it's related.
Are Hailey and Justin still together?
On March 20, 2025, rumors began circulating that Justin and his wife Hailey were on the rocks. Some pointed out that Hailey had unfollowed her husband, prompting fans to immediately begin worrying that the pair had split.
Pair that with the fact that Justin's 2025 posts on Instagram were all a little scattered and oddball, and people were concerned.
But Hailey put the rumors to rest in a comment section on TikTok, writing, "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"
Shortly after, it was clear that they were still following each other on their Instagram accounts. If they were having issues, the proof wasn't on Instagram.
In the past on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey has denied rumors that Justin cheated on her with Selena. So if there's any sort of history there, the three are keeping it all under wraps.
Rumors that Justin may have texted Selena just before the wedding appear to be just that until proven otherwise: rumors. Despite everything, Justin and Hailey seem to be a strong couple.