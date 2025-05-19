An Alleged Recording Made by Prince About Diddy Has Gone Viral — Is This the Real Deal? You can't believe everything you see online. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 19 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Prince and Sean "Diddy" Combs were born 11 years apart and were both successful entertainers, the two rarely seemed to run in the same circles. Back in March 2017, the then-CEO of Bad Boy Records appeared on RevoltTV, where he revealed that Prince was asked to be on a Notorious B.I.G. record. According to BET, the two met with Prince when he "wasn’t really rocking with hip-hop and wasn’t really clearing any samples." It did not go well.

Despite getting the cold shoulder from the Purple One, Diddy went on to say that they sampled some of his music anyway. "He wound up not chasing me for them in the future," said Diddy. The music mogul also claimed that Prince was proud of them, but urged the rappers to be more thoughtful with their lyrics. Fast forward to May 2025, when audio recorded by Prince about Diddy was allegedly played during the latter's sex trafficking trial. Did this really happen? Here's what we know.

Did Prince leave a recording about Diddy that was played at his trial?

The Prince audio recording rumor started with a YouTube video uploaded on May 18, 2025, by the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel. It features courtroom sketches of Cassie Ventura testifying at the trial and begins by saying this is for "educational and entertainment purposes only." This video also claims to be "verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean Diddy Combs trial as reported by Inner City Press," an X account covering the trial.

The video alleges that the prosecution introduced "never-before-heard" audio that Prince recorded weeks before his death on April 21, 2016. According to the YouTube video, Prince "named names" and went into detail about what he witnessed "behind Diddy's closed doors." Diddy allegedly lost it in the courtroom as Prince calmly said, "I'm making this recording because I don't know who I can trust anymore."

The video itself is being narrated by an unknown man in the style of an episode of Dateline. It continues to describe different times Prince allegedly attended Diddy's infamous Freak Off parties.

The Prince recording about Diddy is fake.