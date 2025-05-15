50 Cent Continues His Beef With Diddy in yet Another Epic Troll Move — It Involves Candy Who is 50 Cent really making fun of here? By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 15 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The feud between 50 Cent and Sean "Diddy" Combs is so old that 50 Cent was merely a nickel when it started back in 2006. That's when 50 Cent released a diss track titled "The Bomb," in which he accused Diddy of murdering the Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. Their descent into beef madness was a bit perplexing as they ran in the same music circles when both rappers were starting out in the 1990s. In fact, 50 Cent ghostwrote 2001's "Let's Get It," for Diddy.

Their embittered digital battles came to a head after Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and subsequently charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Although the "In da Club" rapper switched to a more serious response, condemning Diddy for what he allegedly did, that didn't stop him from popping off again once his foe's trial started in May 2025. In a post to Instagram, 50 Cent trolled Diddy using a Tootsie Roll joke. Let's unwrap it.

This is how 50 Cent trolls Diddy with a Tootsie Roll.

50 Cent took to Instagram to troll his longtime nemesis in a post that combined both candy and a nostalgic hit song. The "Candy Shop" rapper shared a screenshot of a lawsuit filed May 14, 2025. It alleges that in 2001, Diddy assaulted a woman known only as Jane Doe. He allegedly held her arm down while unbuckling his belt and pants. After he pulled down his trousers, the music mogul removed his "erect, bare-skinned penis which appeared to be the length and girth of a Tootsie Roll."

This is when the trolling really begins as 50 Cent then photoshopped a picture of three Tootsie Rolls for reference. Doe stated that she recalled "feeling relieved" after seeing the size of Diddy's member because it "wouldn't hurt as much when he raped her due to the length and girth." It's unclear if the final line in the screenshot is real or edited by 50 Cent. Doe recalled thinking his penis was an "itty-bitty Diddy," which was in bold type.