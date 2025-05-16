Cassie Ventura Received EMDR Therapy at a Sex and Intimacy Treatment Center What it's for and why Diddy's defense team is asking about it. By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 16 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A lot has been said and alleged during the May 2025 trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as both sides attempt to prove or disprove the claims made against the disgraced music mogul. One key part of that process is cross-examination, which gives both parties a chance to defend their case. After Cassie Ventura testified against her ex-boyfriend, Diddy’s defense attorney, Anna Estevao, stepped in with a round of questioning aimed at shifting some (or maybe even all) of the blame off her client.

During the cross-examination, Cassie was asked whether she had participated in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, which she admitted to, according to a play-by-play shared by Inner City Press on X (formerly Twitter). So, what exactly is EMDR, and why is Diddy’s defense team bringing up sex addiction in the same conversation?

Cassie Ventura received EMDR therapy at a sex and intimacy treatment center.

During the cross-examination, Cassie admitted that she underwent EMDR therapy, a form of treatment used to address past trauma that involves eye movements to help remove the stressor from the memory, per the American Psychological Association. It was then revealed that Cassie received the therapy during a 45-day program she completed at Willow House in Arizona, per Us Weekly.

The center’s website says it offers an inpatient program focused on "healing from intimacy and relationship issues, love addiction, sexual compulsivity, emotional trauma, and dual diagnosis issues faced by women." Diddy’s lawyer reportedly asked if Cassie received treatment for love or sex addiction, to which she said no.

Combs' Estevao: Did you participate in EMDR?

Ventura: Yes.

Estevao: What does it do?

Ventura: Memories and processing them.

Estevao: The idea is you recall prior traumatic memories, like for PTSD - you were being treated for PTSD?

Ventura: Yes — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 16, 2025

When asked why she underwent EMDR therapy, Cassie replied, "Memories and processing them." Estevao followed up, saying, "The idea is you recall prior traumatic memories, like PTSD," and then asked if Cassie was being treated for PTSD. She said yes.

They're back

Combs' Estevao: Did you get neuro feedback therapy?

Ventura: Yes.

Estevao: What is it?

Ventura: They hook something up to your head and show you things, see how you react.

Estevao: Were you told the effects of it?

Ventura: Help me with my trauma — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 16, 2025

In another post on X, Inner City Press shared more of the exchange. Estevao asked Cassie if she had also undergone neurofeedback therapy. Cassie admitted she had. When asked what that involved, she said, "They hook something up to your head and show you things, see how you react," and added that it was used to "help me with my trauma."

To be clear, Cassie has alleged that Diddy subjected her to freak offs that involved her becoming sexually involved with other men (while she was dating Diddy) so he could watch and film. She also accused him of rape. So, why did Diddy’s lawyer bring up the EMDR therapy and her time at the inpatient facility?

What does Cassie's EMDR therapy have to do with the Diddy trial?

It seems Diddy’s defense lawyer was possibly trying to allude to the idea that Cassie went to Willow House for sex addiction or compulsivity. But the facility also treats emotional trauma and relationship issues, and judging by Cassie’s accounts of her time with Diddy, it sounds like she had a lot of healing to do (if not more).

Combs' Estevao: What did you write?

Ventura: I wrote, I do love you, I would just prefer not being one of your girlfriends... Let's get up tomorrow night, I'll do studio from 6 to 9.

Estevao: He writes, Can I hold you? Or are you just going to break up with me? — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 16, 2025

Diddy’s lawyer also questioned her about the time she claims he raped her, which allegedly happened during a scheduled meeting between the two. Estevao pointed out during the cross-examination that, while the alleged rape was happening, Cassie’s now-husband FaceTimed her, to which Cassie said yes. Cassie then admitted she didn’t tell her husband she was raped "that evening."

Combs' Estevao: And you write back, We can embrace LOL - and you wanted to hug him, right?

Ventura: That's what I said.

Estevao: Did you have sexual intercourse with Mr. Combs that night?

Ventura: I did

Estevao: And during that, your now husband FaceTimed you?

Yes — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 16, 2025

Based on this, it seems Diddy's defense is possibly trying to paint a picture that Cassie willingly stayed with him and engaged in the relationship but later struggled with the emotional toll it took on her.