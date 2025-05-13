Who Are Cassie Ventura’s Parents? All About Her Family Dynamic Before beginning her professional music career, Cassie worked as a model during her teenage years. By Danielle Jennings Published May 13 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Within the last few years, former singer and actor Cassie Ventura has decidedly taken a step back from Hollywood and instead has chosen to focus on her growing family. However, fans are still curious about the inner workings of her life, including her parents and family before her fame.

Before beginning her professional music career, Cassie worked as a model during her teenage years for multiple brands while signed at the famed New York modeling agency Wilhelmina Models.

Who are Cassie Ventura’s parents?

Cassie was born to Regina and Roderick Ventura on Aug. 26, 1986. Her mother, Regina, is a mixture of African American, Mexican, and West Indian descent, according to Celeb Family. Regina worked as both a settlement paralegal and a workers’ compensation paralegal in the family’s hometown of New London, Conn.

Cassie’s father, Roderick, is of Filipino descent and worked for an ambulance company before transitioning into being a local firefighter, per the outlet.

When did Cassie start her own family?

In August 2019, Cassie surprised fans when she announced her engagement to personal trainer Alex Fine, who proposed while she was pregnant with their first child, according to CNN. “I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn’t expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me,” she told Vogue. “I was so surprised!”

The following month, in September 2019, the two were married in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif. ​​“We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic,” Cassie told Vogue. “We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other. I felt really relaxed during the ceremony. As soon as I saw Alex, any nerves that I did have went away, and I just couldn’t stop smiling.”

Their daughter, Frankie Fine, was born a few months later in December 2019. In March 2021, the couple added to their family with the birth of their second daughter, Sunny Fine, who was born in March 2021. In February 2025, Cassie announced that she was expecting her third child with Alex, according to PEOPLE. The following month, in March 2025, she confirmed their baby’s gender via a birthday tribute to Alex on Instagram.

"There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations," Cassie began the post. "You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!"