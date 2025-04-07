Hailee Steinfeld Is Everywhere in Hollywood — With a Little Help From Her Parents “I went to my mom and I asked her if I could do [acting], and she made me study for a year." By Ivy Griffith Published April 7 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @haileesteinfeld

If you haven't heard of Hollywood darling Hailee Steinfeld, it's likely because you're trying not to. She was everywhere in 2024 and 2025, stamping her name indelibly alongside major films and series to add to her already impressive portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement

You don't just wake up one day a superstar like Hailee, so what about the parents who raised her? Here's what we know about the parents who got her to where she is today and the brother she adores.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld's parents elevated her career.

It's always lucky when you have family behind you, supporting your dream. This is most definitely the case for Hailee. Her parents, Peter and Cheryl "Cheri" Steinfeld, have supported her from the start. But they've also kept her grounded.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hailee shared, “I went to my mom, and I asked her if I could do [acting], and she made me study for a year." She added in a 2023 interview with People, "I would not be who I am or where I am if it weren't for my mother and my father and my brother. They have kept me in check every step of the way ... They have just made so many sacrifices for me to be where I'm at, and I am forever grateful.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, Peter works as a fitness trainer, helping his daughter stay on top of #bodygoals. He's also dipped his toe into acting, appearing on three episodes of Married... with Children. And Cheri works as both an interior designer and Hailee's manager. The couple tied the knot on May 24, 1992. Their oldest child, Griffin, was born on Jan. 9, 1994. Hailee was welcomed to the family on Dec. 11, 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Hailee's ethnicity.

Hailee's portfolio includes major name projects like the Pitch Perfect series, Ender's Game, Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Dickinson, and Hawkeye. With a dazzling smile, strong features, and glossy black hair, many fans have wondered what her ethnicity is.

The American actor has roots all over the world. In an interview, Hailee once shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "My grandfather was half Filipino. I’ve since been to the Phillippines a couple of times and it’s so wonderful to be in a place where you share some of the same DNA with the people that you’re surrounded by. … My mom was raised Christian, my dad is Jewish, we celebrate it all."

Article continues below advertisement