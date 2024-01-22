Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Hailee Steinfeld Has Had a Colorful Dating History — Who Is She Seeing Now? Oscar nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld has tried to keep her current relationship status on the down-low, but there are confirmations. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 22 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has had a more eclectic history in the entertainment industry than most. Having had an enormous breakthrough role with her Oscar-nominated performance in 2010's True Grit, she has since gone on to massive success as an actor in things like the Pitch Perfect film franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also maintains a successful music career, having previously won awards for achievements in song performances.

Interestingly enough, her dating history boasts a similar sense of variety. Hailee has previously dated influencer Cameron Smoller in 2016 before breaking up over a year later in 2017. By the start of 2018, she'd already started seeing Niall Horan of One Direction fame. After another year-long fling, however, the two of them called it quits in 2018. But is Hailee Steinfeld currently dating anyone now? Here's what we know about her current relationship status.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hailee Steinfeld dating? She's been trying to keep her current relationship on the down-low.

Hailee's list of boyfriends has gotten a lot more eclectic. As of this writing, she's currently in a relationship with Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Reportedly, the two of them have been trying to keep their relationship as private as possible and that they've been adverse to all the attention they've been getting.

Whispers of their relationship began circulating in early May 2023, according to People. At the time, the two celebs were spotted together on several occasions on little dates throughout New York City. One of People's sources would later confirm their courtship, wherein Hailee and Josh were enjoying each other's company. Unfortunately, the subsequent attention they received has become a source of stress for them.

When asked on a podcast in August 2023 about salacious headlines involving him and Hailee, Josh admitted that they've been completely turned off by how invasive celebrity reporters have been about their private lives. "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Josh commented, per People. He even vented about a moment when he spotted paparazzi trying to snap pictures of him and Hailee from a boat.

Though their relationship proceeded as normally as celebrities can ask for, they've continued to avoid speaking publicly about their relationship. During the 2024 Golder Globes red carpet event, Hailee reportedly dodged questions about her relationship with Josh. She even had to debunk rumors that she and Josh were currently engaged.