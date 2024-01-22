Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Matthew McConaughey Has a Lengthy Dating History, but He's Happily Married Now Sadly for all the single ladies, Matthew McConaughey is happily married. Before 2012, he had a tendency to link up with his co-stars, though. By Alex West Jan. 22 2024, Published 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been married to Camila Alves since 2012, but his dating history is lengthy and has some pretty massive names. Who did Matthew date before he got married?

Matthew and Camila's marriage crushed the hearts of fans everywhere given his undeniable dreaminess. Nonetheless, some stars had the chance. Keep reading for all of the details.

What is Matthew McConaughey's dating history?

The first time we saw Matthew linked to a lovely lady after his rise to fame was when he dated his co-star, Ashley Judd. Their relationship occurred after they wrapped A Time to Kill, which is what solidified his spot among the stars.

Their relationship was super brief and it was suspicious given the timing. Ashley started dating singer Michael Bolton immediately after she and Matthew called it quits.

Another big name in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock, was Matthew's next love. He once again opted to date a co-star on a project and, this time, it got messy because it was the same project that he and his ex worked on.

Luckily, his relationship with Sandra lasted a little bit longer, but now they're just friends. “It’s the work we both put in. There’s a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine, he could be married, I know we would stay close," Sandra told Cosmopolitan in 2003.

Busy schedules would eventually drive Matthew and Penélope Cruz apart, but for a while, they were very serious about each other. Once again, our hunky man found himself entangled with a co-star. Their relationship was wonderful, but Matthew admitted that there was one strain.

"There’s a bit of a language barrier, but it’s like poetry when it happens. What I really love about her is that she sees everything for the first time, every time. And she’s one of the best listeners I’ve ever met," he was quoted saying in Matthew McConaughey: The Biograph by Neil Daniels.

When Matthew finally deviated from his co-star conundrum, he finally found "the one." He's quick to admit that it was a love at first sight that has been fostered in "unconditional love."

He met Camila in a Hollywood bar and immediately began tripping over his words. Matthew has admitted that he eventually found the courage to go talk to her and they've been together since.

Before Camila, Matthew was starting to get anxious about his love life. "I mean, the clock was ticking — I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age," Matthew told PEOPLE. "But I didn't want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can't find a mate. And then you make a hasty decision."