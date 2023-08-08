Home > Viral News > Trending Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock Relationship Timeline Sandra Bullock's long-term boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has sadly passed away. Here's a relationship timeline as well as all the details on his death. By Allison Hunt Aug. 7 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We are here with a sad update: Sandra Bullock's long-term boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has sadly passed away. Sandra and Bryan have been together since 2015 and while they weren't married, they were very committed to each other and were co-parenting their collective three kids.

Our heart is breaking for Sandra and his family. Back in 2022, Sandra had even said that she was taking a break from the industry to be with her family, and it appears that now we know why that break was so pressing. What was wrong with Bryan? We'll get to that. But first, let's take a walk down memory lane and go through Sandra and Bryan's relationship timeline.

Sandra and Bryan first met in January 2015 after Bryan photographed Sandra's son's birthday party. The pair were spotted in August of that same year at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding. Sandra and Bryan went to dinner with Jennifer and Justin just a month later in Austin, TX.

In October 2015, Sandra and Bryan were spotted by the paparazzi multiple times and made their first official red carpet debut on October 26 at the Our Brand Is Crisis movie premiere. There were continued spottings of the happy couple throughout the rest of the year, and rumors started to fly in July 2016 that Sandra and Brian were engaged but they were false. In 2018, they were seen at Disneyland with their family as well as at the Ocean's Eight premiere party. Sandra and Bryan were seen again in July 2019 going on a date, and in 2020 donated KN95 masks.

In November of 2021, Sandra went on Red Table Talk and gushed about Bryan and their relationship: I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever... He's the example that I would want my children to have... I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him... As mentioned earlier, after the premiere of The Lost City, Sandra took a step back to be with her family in 2022 and it was announced that Bryan sadly passed away on August 7, 2023.

What did Bryan Randall do?

Bryan Randall was a former model turned photographer. He was photographing Sandra Bullock's son's birthday party when the pair met in early 2015. Hollywood Life reports that his photography mainly focused on outdoor scenes and children's portraits.

What was wrong with Bryan Randall?

It was revealed in the statement to People that Bryan had quietly been dealing with ALS. The statement read: It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS...Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request...We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astouncescd` eding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours... At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan...