If you're a rom-com lover, you may want to add The Lost City to your watch list. The feature film focuses on Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model, Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum). But along the way, the pair become entangled in a kidnapping attempt that leads to their own wild adventure.A large part of the movie takes place in a tropical jungle, and since we all love exploring the picturesque locations of our favorite films, we can’t help but wonder where The Lost City was filmed. If you’re as curious as we are, keep reading to learn more about the filming locations of The Lost City.‘The Lost City’ was filmed in various locations in the Dominican Republic.The Lost City was filmed entirely in the Dominican Republic. According to The Cinemaholic, the Pirates of the Caribbean and The Godfather franchises were also filmed there. Since the D.R. is known for its picturesque beaches, gorgeous jungles, and rich culture, it makes sense that producers picked the island as the prime filming location for the movie.The outlet shares that the majority of the filming took place in Samaná, a popular tourist township on the island. Per Rough Guides, Samaná is home to the Cordillera Samaná, a mountain range that consists of 60 different palm trees and a slew of gorgeous waterfalls, many of which can be seen in the movie's trailer.The Cinemaholic also shares that filming took place in the country’s capital, Santo Domingo. According to the outlet, the capital is also known for the Zona Colonial district, which is home to lavish cobblestone architecture that dates back to the 1500s.The filming of many of the interior shots took place at the Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios in Juan Dolio. With 43 acres of filming space, the studio is considered to be one of the most advanced filming facilities in the Caribbean.\n\nLastly, filming took place in and around Casa de Campo, a resort location in La Romana. The five-star resort features Ponderosa-style architecture with a number of villas, a marina, and a golf course. Sources also told the outlet that some scenes were filmed in the eastern province of Monte Plata.When will ‘The Lost City’ be released in theaters?Folks who are excited to see The Lost City are in luck! According to Decider, The Lost City will hit theaters in the U.S. on March 25, 2022. Once the film leaves theaters, the outlet shares that The Lost City will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. The streaming release date has yet to be revealed to the public.