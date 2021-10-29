Attention 'Scream' Fans — You Can Now Visit Stu's House IRL

What's better than watching your favorite horror movie over and over each Halloween season? Visiting the house that was featured in it, of course. If you're one of the millions of Scream fans who can quote the original movie like it's nobody's business, you'll be happy to know that Stu's house is real. And if you'd like to see the place that was used for the final bloody party scene in 1996's Scream, you can visit the location yourself.

Where is Stu's house from 'Scream'?

In the movie, Stu's house is in the fictional Woodsboro, Calif. in the middle of nowhere. In real life, Stu's party house is located in Tomales, Calif., 70 miles north of San Francisco. Although parts of Scream were shot on sets, other scenes are filmed in real buildings that were already standing prior to filming.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Although Stu's house isn't haunted, there are stories about people dying in the house before filming began in 1996. In the Behind the Scream documentary, Matthew Lillard, who plays Stu, says two people died in the house before it was used for the movie.

"It's kind of, like, an eerie house," he says in the documentary. "Actually, two people have died in this house. Literally, two people have died in the house. So coming up the hill and you're doing a Wes Craven film and somebody tells you, 'Oh, by the way, two people have died in the house,' it brings on an entirely new thing."

According to the New York Post, however, the two people who died in the house weren't murdered at the hands of two disgruntled teenage boys (like the plot to Scream). Instead, Dirt reports that the original owners of the Scream house, Jack and Carolyn MacPhail, died from illnesses unrelated to the house itself.