After Rapping at the Emmys, Everyone Is Asking — Who Is Paul Walter Hauser's Wife? There were so many hilarious moments in Paul Walter Hauser's Emmy speech, but also he gave a loving dedication to his wife. Who is his wife?

During the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, Paul Walter Hauser, an acclaimed actor and comedian, celebrated a milestone in his career with a remarkable win. The talented performer took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his compelling portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ show Black Bird.

Hauser's acceptance speech stood out as one of the most unconventional and memorable moments of the night, as he kicked it off with a rap expressing gratitude to the voters in the TV academy, his parents, and fellow actors. The actor's quirky charm and unique approach made the win even more delightful for fans! But it wasn't all silly. He also said, "To my wife, Amy, you make my heart strong and knees weak." A statement that has everyone asking, who is his wife?

Paul Walter Hauser's wife Amy is also in the industry.

Beyond the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Paul shares his life with Amy Boland Hauser, a talented individual in her own right. Amy's presence in the entertainment industry adds an extra layer of connection between the couple. According to IMDb, Amy has been credited as an associate producer on the 2022 film The Tiger Rising.

Her involvement in the industry showcases a shared passion for the world of entertainment. Amy's LinkedIn profile reveals a diverse professional background, from serving as a Business Development Executive for The Crescendo Foundation & Thomasville Pictures to engaging in teaching and event organizing. The couple's shared interests and professional pursuits undoubtedly contribute to the strength of their bond.

Paul and Amy's love story is so cute.

Paul and Amy's love story is a delightful tale that adds a touch of sweetness to the narrative of this power couple. The two first crossed paths in 2019 on Hinge, a popular dating app. Their initial meeting at a restaurant in downtown Atlanta set the stage for a journey filled with laughter and love.

Even on their first date, Paul's quirky personality shone through. He showed up in a sleeveless T-shirt and baggy cheap shorts while Amy dressed elegantly. Despite the unconventional attire, the date turned out to be a success and led to more exciting adventures. As their relationship blossomed, Amy invited Paul to her church, and they gradually introduced each other to their respective families.

Oh man, and when he proposed, Paul took the concept of romance to a whole new level, choosing Amy's childhood bedroom in her hometown as the location. The couple exchanged vows on July 23, 2020, in an intimate ceremony during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their commitment to each other has remained strong, evident in the sweet tributes they frequently share on social media.

The Hauser family expanded with the arrival of their first child, Harris Boland Hauser, in 2021. The couple celebrated their son's first birthday in April 2022, with Paul expressing his joy and dreams of becoming a father. The lovebirds welcomed their second child, Jonah Maverick Hauser, in 2023, making their family even more complete.

