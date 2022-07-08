Apple TV Plus's 'Black Bird' Is a Crime Story Wrapped in a Crime Story — But Is It a True Story?

Watching Colin Firth step into the shoes of Michael Peterson for HBO Max's fictionalized version of The Staircase was truly thrilling. If you closed your eyes while Colin was speaking, you'd swear you were watching the original documentary the series was based on.

Speaking of big actors in true crime vehicles, may we never forget Amanda Seyfried awkwardly dancing as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout. Now it's Taron Egerton's turn to take the true crime wheel.