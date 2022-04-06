'The Dropout' Fans Can Read These Elizabeth Holmes Books for More of the Story

Thanks to Hulu, Elizabeth Holmes is once again on everyone’s radar. The Dropout series isn’t exactly a documentary, but instead a retelling of the events leading up to the downfall of Elizabeth and her then highly-praised startup. Most of the story is true. Some details are creatively embellished. But it does make for great TV.

With The Dropout airing its final episode this week, those who want to know more about all the details surrounding Elizabeth and Theranos can check out several nonfiction books that tell the whole story.