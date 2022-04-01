Addicted to 'The Dropout'? Add These Shows to the Top of Your Watch List

She claimed that she and her team invented a portable technology, called the "Edison" machine, that could test blood for hundreds of serious diseases and disorders with just the harmless prick of a finger. Sounds great, right? If only the science was real. Shockingly, the entire company was fraudulent and Elizabeth turned out to be a master manipulator.

Amanda Seyfried nails every aspect of Elizabeth's mysterious baritone voice and quirky mannerisms in the Hulu series, making it hard to look away from the train wreck unfolding onscreen.