Addicted to 'The Dropout'? Add These Shows to the Top of Your Watch List

Addicted to 'The Dropout'? Add These Shows to the Top of Your Watch ListBy Bianca Piazza
Apr. 1 2022, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
In Elizabeth Meriwether's fantastic true-crime drama miniseries The Dropout, Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried plays the now-disgraced founder of med-tech company Theranos. With a company that was once worth a jaw-dropping $9 billion, the eccentric Stanford dropout and Steve Jobs–wannabe Elizabeth Holmes was hailed a feminist goddess of Silicon Valley. Her seemingly beautiful morals involved revolutionizing the blood testing industry and making it more affordable and accessible for people to know the facts about their own health.
She claimed that she and her team invented a portable technology, called the "Edison" machine, that could test blood for hundreds of serious diseases and disorders with just the harmless prick of a finger. Sounds great, right? If only the science was real. Shockingly, the entire company was fraudulent and Elizabeth turned out to be a master manipulator.
Amanda Seyfried nails every aspect of Elizabeth's mysterious baritone voice and quirky mannerisms in the Hulu series, making it hard to look away from the train wreck unfolding onscreen.
Our list of television dramas boasting similarities to The Dropout includes stories about fraudsters, egotistical CEOs, the pharmaceutical industry, and women in business. Get your buttered popcorn and Snuggies ready for an epic binge-watching marathon.
'Dirty John' (2018– )
Being one of Bravo's few scripted series, Season 1 of Alexandra Cunningham's true-crime anthology series Dirty John explores the frightening deception of serial conman John Meehan — who's fabulously played by Eric Bana (Hulk). Based on the hit podcast of the same name, Dirty John follows protagonist Debra Newell (Connie Britton), a wealthy, successful interior designer looking for love. So, when she meets charming doctor John Meehan on an over-50 dating site, she feels as though she hit the lottery.
The two are so head-over-heels for each other that they get hitched after a mere few months of dating. We know, big red flag. Debra's two daughters, on the other hand — portrayed by Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) — are able to see through John's web of lies. Is he even a doctor? Is he after Debra's money? It isn't long before things take a violent turn.
'Dopesick' (2021)
From creator Danny Strong, Hulu's Dopesick directs its attention toward America's very real battle with opioid addiction. Based on journalist Beth Macy's non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America, the drama series shows how Purdue Pharma marketed its opioid OxyContin, blatantly lying about the dangers of its addictive properties. Purdue claimed that "less than 1 percent" of users would become addicted when taking the prescription painkiller. It was a statement that would steal so many lives.
Starring Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Will Poulter (Midsommar), and Rosario Dawson (Trance), Dopesick may just change the way you look at Big Pharma.
'WeCrashed' (2022)
If you're employed at some sort of creative media startup in Manhattan, the chances that you've worked in a WeWork are pretty high. You can thank WeWork's enigmatic co-founder Adam Neumann, a college dropout, for that. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello's Apple TV drama series, WeCrashed, highlights the oddly cult-like rise and fall of the hip, rentable office space startup.
After the company was founded in 2010, it took less than a decade to transform the once-tiny WeWork space into an enormous global brand worth $47 billion. Things started turning sour for WeWork, however, when it filed for an IPO (initial public offering) back in 2019.
The series stars Oscar winner Jared Leto as the company's godlike former CEO Adam Neumann, and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) as his wife, Rebekah.
'Inventing Anna' (2022)
Like Elizabeth Holmes, "fake German heiress" Anna Delvey is an infamous female con artist. With her Instagram fame, iconic Celine sunglasses, and brazen personality, Russian-born Anna Sorokin convinced NYC's elite inner circle, luxury hotels, and big banks that she was a German heiress boasting a trust fund worth over $60 million. Unbelievably, she stole upwards of $275,000 in the mid-2010s.
Based on the reporting of New York Magazine journalist Jessica Pressler, Shonda Rhimes' limited Netflix drama series Inventing Anna will leave you obsessed with the lavish life Anna — sometimes called "the Soho Grifter" — fabricated. Emmy winner Julia Garner (there she is again!) impeccably plays Anna Delvey.
'Minx' (2022– )
While Ellen Rapoport's Minx is the only show on our list not based on a true story, the HBO Max series is heavily inspired by erotic magazines of the 1970s, like Viva and Playgirl. When fervent feminist Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) sets out to create a women's magazine that doesn't portray them like "second-class citizens," the Old White Men™ of the publishing industry don't appreciate her vision. Enter low-rent porn mag publisher Doug (Jake Johnson).
Despite publishing sleazy magazines like Secretary Secrets and Feet Feet Feet, he convinces Joyce to collaborate with him to create the first erotic magazine for women, featuring nude men. Initially, she thinks the idea is preposterous, but Doug inspires her to look at feminism from a whole new light. In short, Minx is a groovy good time. We love a woman hustler.