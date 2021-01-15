We've Been Calling Anne Hathaway the Wrong Name for Years

In a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Anne revealed that she wants people to start calling her by her nickname. "Call me Annie. Everybody, everybody, call me Annie. Please," she said.

Anne went on to say that the only person who calls her "Anne" is her mother, and that's only when she's really angry at her. She said when she was 14 years old, she felt that being called "Anne" was the best choice for her Screen Actors Guild card, but she didn't realize how that would follow her for the rest of her life.

"And so every time I step out in public and someone calls my name I think they're going to yell at me," Anne said.