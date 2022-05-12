'The Staircase' Revisits Michael Peterson's Story –– and His Family Tree

Kathleen shared a daughter with a man named Fred Atwater before she met Michael. Her daughter is named Caitlyn Atwater. At first, Caitlyn believed Michael was innocent. According to Cosmopolitan, she told the media about the loving relationship she saw between Michael and her mother.

She later changed her mind and became convinced that Michael was definitely guilty of killing Kathleen. Caitlyn went as far as to sue Michael for $25 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit.