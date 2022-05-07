Amazon's 'The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith' Sheds Light on a Controversial Police Tactic

The van was filled with other undercover officers, including one named Skinner. Alan and Skinner hit it off, so they exchanged numbers and planned to go fishing again. Soon, they were talking on the phone or hanging out every day. "They got coffee and drove around in Skinner’s truck. Skinner lent Alan money, bought him cigarettes, brought him food. And they fished," per Toronto Life.

A few weeks later, Skinner confessed to Alan that 30 years ago, when a girl he liked crashed her car while driving drunk, killing the passenger, Skinner switched the dead person's body into the driver's seat.