The Gambino Crime Family Was One of the Most Infamous Mob Families — Whey Are They Now?

Best known as the "Teflon Don," John Gotti notoriously became the head of the Gambino family in 1985 after the murder of Paul. John was given the nickname because he seemed to avoid serving time for any of his crimes; at three different trials, he was found not guilty.

He made Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano his second-in-command. Unfortunately for John, his right-hand man would later turn on him, becoming an FBI informant and eventually putting him behind bars in 1992. (You can read more about Sammy here.) Even though John was locked up, he insisted on maintaining his role as head of the Gambino family, with his son and brother relaying orders on his behalf.

John was serving a life sentence up until his death from cancer on June 10, 2002. He left behind his wife, Victoria DiGiorgio, and five children.