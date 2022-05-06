Where is Beverly Lynn Smith's husband, Doug Smith, now?

The Prime Video original docuseries, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith focuses on the cold case killing of Beverly Lynn Smith. The 22-year-old was shot to death in the kitchen of her Raglan, Ontario home in 1974. Her 10-month-old baby daughter, Rebecca Smith, slept in a nearby room during the murder.

On the night she was killed, her husband, Doug Smith, called their neighbors, then-spouses Linda and Alan Dale Smith (who were not related to the victim and her husband), to check on Beverly. Doug sometimes sold marijuana to Alan, though they were not close friends.