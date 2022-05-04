This Couple Was Kicked off of a JetBlue Flight for Making "Homophobic and Racist" Comments

This Couple Was Kicked off of a JetBlue Flight for Making "Homophobic and Racist" CommentsBy Chris Barilla
May. 4 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
It goes without saying that we're living through one of the most politically and socially tense periods in modern history. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice initiatives, major shifts in government, and supply chain shortages, we truly are existing in unprecedented times. For some, their grievances with society and the current state of the world erupt more publicly than others, and that's exactly what went down with a couple flying on JetBlue from West Palm Beach, Fla.
The unnnamed duo have since gone viral on TikTok for going off on a tirade against other passengers and JetBlue employees, and the footage of the event certainly gets ugly at a few points. Keep reading for all of the known details regarding what went down.
This couple was kicked off of a JetBlue flight, prompting a viral TikTok video.
The couple in question was filmed and shared by TikTok user Charlotte D'Allesio, and the video provides a wealth of unsettling insight into the situation. From what can be gathered from the recording, Charlotte caught the duo hurling "racist and homophobic slurs" at other passengers while reaffirming their own political stances.
"Do you guys see what is happening in America?" the agitated woman in the video yells. "He didn’t like what we said, and now we’re getting kicked off of a plane, and all of y’all are going to have to wait."
The passenger then interjected common right-wing tropes: "This is f--king outrageous! You guys, we’re going to turn into China — it’s coming. You don’t like the words coming out of my mouth. No words! No words! Free speech is dead!"
At one point in the video the woman's husband, who remained quiet throughout most of it, blurted out a homophobic slur that was bleeped out at a nearby passenger.
His wife continued her rant by affirming her love for Elon Musk, saying, "He’s the best … he’s the f--king king!"
Amidst jeers from other passengers, the woman added that she's "not getting that f--king vaccine" and deemed mask-wearers to be "sheep."
She then added that she is planning to sue both the airline and those recording her. When airline attendants attempted to remove her and her husband from the flight, she could be overheard saying, "Excuse me, it’s our anniversary."
With the announcement that the whole plane would have to de-board thanks to the couple, the woman yelled one more statement, "We’ve got to get off the plane because we’re Trump supporters. Seriously, that’s really what I think it is."
The original TikTok has racked up over one million likes since being shared on May 2, 2022, and has been reposted on a variety of other social media platforms as well. As of the time of writing, neither JetBlue nor the couple in question have issued a statement regarding what went down on that flight. However, per The New York Post, the Federal Aviation Administration announced on April 21, 2022, that its "zero-tolerance policy" for dealing with unruly passengers will become permanent.