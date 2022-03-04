A New App Makes It Easier Than Ever to Discover and Solve Real Life True Crime Cases (EXCLUSIVE)

“True crime is real crime,” Lauren reminds us. Behind every gruesome story of a mysterious killer, there’s a family who’s hurting and a victim whose life was cut short. “We started with the idea of giving a voice to the victim. There are people who have been affected by true crime in some way, and there's an interest of people wanting to get awareness out for their family or their loved one.” Now, CrimeDoor is creating that awareness by amalgamating numerous crimes that might not have made it to the mainstream media.