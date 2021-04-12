'America's Most Wanted' Heartthrob Paul Holes Is Capturing Criminals and Hearts

His marital status hasn’t stopped his wide fanbase from declaring their love for the investigative detective on Twitter. Now that he’s once again in the public eye, a new revival of the #HotForHoles movement is bringing unlikely viewers to America’s Most Wanted.

For some reason, true crime brings a strange sense of comfort to those watching it from home, and America’s Most Wanted adds in a layer of control by giving us the reins to help solve the crime. Add in Paul Holes’ major following, and we’ve got a big-time success on our hands.

Tune into America’s Most Wanted Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.