A Fictionalized Telling of 'The Staircase' Is Coming to HBO Max With More Than One Big Name Attached

This is where things get kind of complicated. When Michael Peterson was married to his first wife, they briefly lived in Germany in the early 1980's. While there, they befriended George and Elizabeth Ratliff, though George died of a heart attack in 1983. After that, both Michael and his wife grew close to Elizabeth and her daughters, Margaret (Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner) and Martha (Odessa Young). When Elizabeth mysteriously died in 1985 (her body was found at the foot of her stairs), her children were adopted by Michael and his wife.

They moved to North Carolina and were raised by Michael and later Kathleen as well. Like Michael Peterson's sons, both Margaret and Martha believe Michael Peterson was innocent despite the fact that, during his trial, the body of their mother was exhumed so further testing could happen. Based on this testing, her death was changed from accidental to homicide.