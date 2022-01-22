His eldest child, Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, was born in 1989. Katherine became a published author before she graduated college, and in 2010, released her debut self-help book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back.

She has since released two more books, I Just Graduated…Now What? in 2014 and children's book Maverick and Me in 2017.