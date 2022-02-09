Joseph Baena's Mother Lives a Life out of the Public Eye

Mildred's whereabouts are not very well-documented today, as Arnold's former lover has decided to pursue a life of privacy in the aftermath of everything that went down. Back in 2017, however, Joseph revealed in an Instagram post that Mildred had graduated from culinary school.

"I'm so dang proud of my momma! Today she graduated culinary school and I could[n't] be happier for her as she continues to live out her dreams as a chef!" a clearly overjoyed Joseph wrote at the time.