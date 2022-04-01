The Sound of Pam Hupp Slurping a Soft Drink Is Actually in the Score of 'The Thing About Pam'

Composing partners Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli — who also worked on the score for Netflix's hit fantasy series The Witcher — spoke to Variety about their approach to creating a uniquely thrilling score. “This is a true-crime, network show, and there is a certain sound that goes with this," Giona said.

But the crafty composers weren't blindly attempting to match the "vibe" of The Thing About Pam. Showrunner Jenny Klein presented them with a theme: “minimalistic, playful Jaws."