Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Did You Miss the Emmys Live? There's Still One Way for You to Catch Up The Emmys are television's biggest night, and there's an easy way to catch up with the ceremony even if you didn't manage to watch it live. By Joseph Allen Jan. 16 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have come and gone, and Succession and The Bear proved to be the night's biggest winners. The series dominated the comedy and drama categories, respectively, and proved to be unstoppable across almost every category they were nominated in.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, following the Jan. 15, 2024, ceremony, some people are wondering whether there's any way to catch up with the ceremony if you didn't watch it live. If you want to catch up with the Emmys, here's everything you need to know about how to do so.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to watch the Emmys after it airs.

If you'd like to watch the Emmys because you missed the awards show live, or because you enjoyed it so much that you just want to relive all the magic, the good news is that they should soon be available to watch in full on Hulu. What's even better is that, because you can get Hulu without ads, the ceremony is actually shorter on Hulu than it would be if you just watched it straight through on TV.

As the streaming landscape continues to adjust and change, it seems possible that more awards shows will eventually become available on one streaming service or another. In 2024, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streaming on Netflix, and while most of the major awards shows are still on linear TV, many of them are trying to find ways to remain relevant as more people drop their cable subscriptions.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, the Emmys still air on NBC, but while they used to be major events that were watched by tens of millions of people, in more recent years, they have become much less universally watched and discussed. At the same time, there has been an explosion of TV that's available to watch, and the nature of the Emmys means that not everything that people watch can be nominated for an award.

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmys haven't kept up with a changing TV landscape.

Although the Emmys will likely continue to exist in one form or another, it seems possible that they will become less of an entertainment event moving forward. While millions of people still tuned in to the ceremony to see who would win the major awards, and to see some reunions of beloved casts from decades past, the Emmys no longer command the same prestige they once did when TV was less scattered.

It's also true that the 75th Emmys were weirdly timed because of delays related to the writers strike. The event usually happens in September, but was pushed to January, when much of the entertainment press is focused on the Oscar race.