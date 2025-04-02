What Is Actor Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth? Inside Her Hollywood Fortune Beginning her career with her Academy Award-nominated turn in the 2010 western ‘True Grit,’ Hailee Steinfeld has gone on to conquer Hollywood. By Danielle Jennings Published April 2 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of Hollywood, you can amass a very impressive and lucrative fortune in a fairly short amount of time or you can be significantly younger than fellow Hollywood heavyweights and still be able to match their bank accounts, like actor Hailee Steinfeld.

Beginning her career with her Academy Award-nominated turn in the 2010 western True Grit, Hailee has gone on to conquer Hollywood in both films, television and with her music career.

What is Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hailee is worth an estimated $25 million as of March 2025, with the bulk of her wealth coming from her successful acting career. However, Hailee has also had multiple high-fashion endorsement deals with top brands throughout the fashion industry, including Miu Miu, Prada, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton. She has also endorsed Reef Footwear, MISSION activewear, and CORE Hydration.

Hailee Steinfeld is an American actor and singer. Birth date: Dec. 11, 1996 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

What is Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship status?

Hailee and NFL star Josh Allen initially sparked dating rumors back in May 2023, but they didn’t officially confirm their romance until more than a year later in July 2024 courtesy of an Instagram snapshot while at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to People. On Nov. 29, 2024, Hailee and Josh shared the news of their engagement on Instagram. In an exclusive with Who What Wear in February 2025, Hailee gushed at Josh’s intimate proposal.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" she told the outlet. "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."