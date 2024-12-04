Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Shameik Moore Responds to Rumors of Relationship with Co-Star Hailee Steinfeld "Watch the full interviews. They're all out there to be seen." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 4 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The internet is running away with itself after Hailee Steinfeld got engaged to NFL player Josh Allen. But it wasn't just her engagement that made headlines. It was the fact that fans of SpiderMan: Into the Spider-Verse have convinced themselves that Hailee's co-star Shameik Moore, who plays the starring role of Miles Morales, is obsessed with Hailee.

Article continues below advertisement

A few cryptic comments and some awkward interviews had people creating an intense narrative around the pair's relationship, suggesting there was more there than just co-worker friendliness. At least, on Shameik's part. But now, the frustrated actor has spoken out on social media, clarifying his stance.

Source: YouTube / @Sony Pictures Entertainment Gwen (played by Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles (played by Shameik Moore) in 'SpiderMan: Across the Spider-Verse'

Article continues below advertisement

Shameik Moore responds to relationship rumors about him and Hailee Steinfeld. Kinda.

On Nov. 30, 2024, Hailee announced via social media that Josh had proposed to her, and she said yes. The announcement was a sweet and simple image of the two together with a caption of the date. Not long after, Shameik posted a since-deleted thought on X (formerly Twitter) which read, "There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply."

People immediately suggested that he was referring to Hailee's engagement and sharing his regrets that he no longer had a chance with her. People began stitching clips of their interviews together, acting like Shameik was constantly hitting on her and making her uncomfortable. A frustrated Shameik responded at Fan Expo San Francisco 2024, explaining, "A lot of times we don’t get to do it with cast mates, right? Because I might be in New York, Jake [Johnson] might be in Chicago … and we do the voice work from wherever we are.

Article continues below advertisement

"The second movie Hailee and I worked more. And during interviews, I would speak about how much — I’m reading with Kemp Powers. I’m reading with Chris [Miller] or Phil Lord. So I’m always talking to older men every time either in person or whatever the lines are. [Laughs] And so, I spoke about how fun it was or how much easier it was working with my co-star. And then these video clips got put together."

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Spider-Verse' star clapped back at the rumor that he made Hailee uncomfortable.

But the harassment online apparently didn't stop, because Shameik took to Instagram on Dec. 4, 2024, to add even more context to the situation and air out his frustrations.

On a Live, Shameik explained, "You see this?" He held up his hand to show his Black skin, "I was born in this body. I was born in this skin. Certain things could never fly, and be OK. So, yeah. It's about love and spreading positivity out here. We're making an amazing film."

Article continues below advertisement

But, Shameik added, if he was truly making Hailee uncomfortable, he would lose his job as a Black man. "Have your fun," he mocked. "There's no way, especially in today's moment in time, all the stuff going on in the workspace, there's no way I could be making someone uncomfortable and it be OK in reality. In reality. On social media, it's fun and games. In reality, I'd lose my job. Keep that in mind. Watch the full interviews. They're all out there to be seen."

Article continues below advertisement

He said that with the budget the Spider-Verse films have, he and his co-workers are doing hundreds of interviews. Then, "somebody with enough time may chop things up and creative a narrative." Shameik then called for fellow Black people in "the culture" to stand up for him, asking them not to let him be thrown under the bus this way. "The fabricated stuff, it's fun and games." But it's about "doing something positive for humanity and the culture."