Is Josh Allen's Ex Brittany Williams Says Dating an NFL Owner? A comment made by Brittany suggested she's dating a team owner, but she later claimed her account had been hacked. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 3 2024, 10:07 p.m. ET

Fashion influencer and Pilates instructor Brittany Williams found herself back in the spotlight in early December after posting a shady comment the same day her ex, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, announced his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld. The NFL star popped the question on Nov. 22, 2024, but didn’t share the picture-perfect moment on Instagram until Nov. 29. The announcement was a major event, with even Taylor Swift chiming in on the engagement.

For those unfamiliar with Brittany and Josh’s backstory, multiple sources report the two dated for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2023. Their connection reportedly goes way back to high school, with resurfaced photos showing them together as teens. While Brittany has claimed she’s moved on — and is rumored to be dating an NFL owner — her shady comment has sparked speculation about her true feelings. Here’s everything to know.

Who is Brittany Williams dating? She "claims" to be involved with an NFL team owner.

Brittany hasn’t explicitly revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, but she has claimed he owns an NFL team. She addressed her relationship status after Instagram user @powerfadepicks commented on one of her posts, saying, "Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet??" Brittany clapped back with, "Luckily, my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. Don’t have to be with another brain-dead CTE athlete."

Naturally, the comment left social media in shock. The post dropped on the same day Josh announced his engagement, and Brittany’s reference to him as a "brain-dead CTE athlete" added plenty of fuel to the fire. TikToker @sammysamslife shared a screenshot of the exchange, sparking even more discussion online. But wait, there's more!

Apparently, Brittany claimed on social media, per @sammysamslife, that her account had been hacked. "My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips, please lmk," she wrote. That leaves it unclear which posts, if any, Brittany actually authored. But wait, the drama doesn’t end there!

Brittany Williams got into it with another social media user, suggesting she doesn't have a boyfriend.

To further support the idea that Brittany’s account was hacked and that messages were posted by someone else, she provided some clarification in an online exchange with @moneylabshq on Dec. 1, 2024. Brittany seemed to clarify her relationship status, stating she’s actually single.

When @moneylabshq joked, "New boyfriend is an owner… owner of a fantasy football team," Brittany replied, "Honestly, this is funny af. I mean, if you did your research, you’d know I don’t have a boyfriend, so none of this makes sense. Still funny, though." The comment contradicted earlier claims, adding yet another twist to the drama.

