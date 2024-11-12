Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL "He's Not Been Cooperative": Tori Darling Slams Will Witherspoon Over Child Support Payments Tori Darling revealed that her ex-husband, retired NFL player Will Witherspoon, only pays her $250 a month in child support. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 12 2024, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @toridarlinglife

Since retiring from the NFL in 2014, former linebacker Will Witherspoon hasn't exactly been able to stay out of the headlines. Back in July 2024, Will's ex-wife, social media influencer Tori Darling, publicly accused him of abusing her, detailing her claims in a 42-part TikTok series.

The drama between the former married couple reignited in November 2024 when Tori took to TikTok and blasted Will for being cheap with child support payments. Here's the latest on the unfolding mess.

Will Witherspoon's ex-wife blasts him for being cheap on child support.

In a TikTok video posted on November 11, Tori Darling accused Will Witherspoon of financial abuse. Before diving into his child support payments, she revealed that their ongoing court battle has already dragged on for four years, calling it the "longest, most exhausting process."

"The reason why it's been four years is because he's not been cooperative and has not turned over simple things like tax returns for his businesses," Tori explained.

Tori took a moment to highlight Will's career and accomplishments, pointing out that he played in the NFL for 12 years before retiring. Since then, he's focused on running a farm, even giving a TED Talk about it. He's also been honored with an award from his alma mater, the University of Georgia, for his entrepreneurial success. All things considered, it seems safe to assume Will is doing quite well financially — but you never know!

She then added that she has full custody of their two kids — a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old — for most of the school year, meaning she shoulders the majority of their expenses. While Will could contribute more, she said he "refuses to pay half of their extracurricular activities."

As for child support, Tori revealed the shocking truth: Will pays her just $250 a month. She even shared a screenshot from Venmo showing that he only paid her $750 for the months of November, December, and January combined. "What a guy!" Tori sarcastically remarked.

Source: TikTok / @anony_mouse_user

At the time of writing, Tori's video has amassed over 2.1 million views and more than 6,700 comments. Many viewers have shown their support, encouraging her to find a new lawyer or assuring her that the struggle will be worth it. "Boy, do I feel ya," one person wrote. "But good news, soon he will owe you back child support. Be patient and just try to make a life away from him."

A second TikTok user said, "I couldn't imagine the frustration. I really think a better lawyer, or at least free consultations with other attorneys is worth considering." "That's terrible... keep fighting," a third TikToker added.

However, some people suggested Tori might want to keep certain details private. "Not an attorney, but work at a law firm who does family law. Most judges don't like one party blasting the other party on social media," one of the top comments read.