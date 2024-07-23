Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL What Is Will Witherspoon's Net Worth? NFL Star's Ex Accused Him of Financial and Mental Abuse One of the NFL star's exes made some alarming allegations against him on TikTok. By Jamie Lee Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; TikTok/@toridarlingwife

Former football linebacker Will Witherspoon has played for the Caroline Panthers, the St. Louis Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tennessee Titans. But in July 2024, it wasn't his achievements on the field that had folks buzzing on TikTok. Instead, it was the alarming allegations from one of his exes.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we take a quick look at Will's career, as well as what his ex Tori Darling has been saying on social media about him and their relationship.

Source: TikTok/@toridarlinglife Tori Darling on TikTok posted a video series about her ex Will Witherspoon.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Will Witherspoon's net worth?

Will played for the University of Georgia before being drafted into the NFL by the Carolina Panthers in the 2002. He went on to sign a deal with the Rams in 2006 before being traded to the Eagles three years later in 2009. The following year, he was with the Titans, and by 2013, he was back to the Rams. He retired from the NFL in 2014, after which he went on to work as a sideline reporter for the Rams Radio Network.

He also owns a sustainable farm in Owensville, Mo., called Shire Gate, with a goal to "produce an experience for our consumers that would equal the experience our family enjoyed at the first harvest," he explained on its website. So, with all this in mind, what is Will's estimated net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, that would be a cool $12 million, actually.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Witherspoon Former NFL Player, Farm Owner Net worth: $12 million Will Witherspoon is a former NFL star who has played with the Caroline Panthers, the St. Louis Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tennessee Titans. He also owns a sustainable farm called Shire Gate. Birthdate: Aug. 19, 1980 Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas Birth name: William Cordell Witherspoon Marriages: Ex-wife named Rebecca Children: Six kids

What did Will Witherspoon's ex Tori Darling say about him on TikTok?

Tori, who goes by @toridarlinglife on TikTok, posted a video on July 22, 2024, claiming that this would be the first of an estimated 40-part series (called "Who TF Did I Almost Marry: NFL Edition") in which she intended to expose her "horrific and traumatizing" relationship with an ex-NFL player, whom she revealed was Will Witherspoon.

Article continues below advertisement

Among her claims, Tori says that she was the victim of "emotional abuse, mental abuse, and severe financial abuse" during her time with Will, and that even though "he is known as a good guy in the league," this isn't actually the case at all, in her opinion.

@toridarlinglife Part 1 of a 40 part series. Finally telling my story of the horrific and traumatizing relationship I had with an NFL player. I have endured severe DARVO, gaslighting, emotional abuse, mental abuse and extreme financial abuse which is still ocurring to this day. This story is a wild ride that I hope will help others who are stuck in similiar relationships with narcissists. I'm also hoping for change within the NFL and how they handle their former players' issues. #dvsurvivor #nfl #narcissisticrelationship #narcissisticabuserecovery #domesticabuseawareness #survivor #nfltiktok ♬ original sound - Tori Darling

Article continues below advertisement

Tori — who seems to share a child or children with Will, based on the part of her video where she refers to "mediation during a custody battle" — explained that she actually met Will back in high school, but it wasn't until 2012 that he hit her up with some friendly flirting after they were both divorced from their respective marriages at the time.

They went on their first date in April 2014, she says, and things were going well — though she says she missed a "huge red flag." In this case, the red flag was that Will had admitted to her that he'd cheated on his ex-wife. But, Tori said, because he seemed to own up to his mistakes and expressed remorse, she felt "secure" about it. Apparently that was a mistake, and Tori promised in her video to continue the full story in upcoming posts.

Article continues below advertisement

@toridarlinglife Part 1 of a 40 part series. Finally telling my story of the horrific and traumatizing relationship I had with an NFL player. I have endured severe DARVO, gaslighting, emotional abuse, mental abuse and extreme financial abuse which is still ocurring to this day. This story is a wild ride that I hope will help others who are stuck in similiar relationships with narcissists. I'm also hoping for change within the NFL and how they handle their former players' issues. #dvsurvivor #nfl #narcissisticrelationship #narcissisticabuserecovery #domesticabuseawareness #survivor #nfltiktok ♬ original sound - Tori Darling