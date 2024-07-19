Antonio Brown's Net Worth Is in the Negatives After Filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Antonio's net worth has drastically changed from his heyday with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown was recently spotted in a PDA fest with Lil' Kim in July, where he kissed the rapper's breast, among other things.

Antonio and Kim's unconfirmed relationship has sparked curiosity about whether he can afford to roll with the Queen Bee. Here's a look at his net worth.

Antonio's passion for football started at a young age. The Miami native was a star running back at his high school before earning a football scholarship at Florida International University. After college, Antonio was a fifth-round draft pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, and his NFL career was born.

Antonio spent 12 seasons on the football field, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2017, followed by the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers . He stopped playing for the NFL after a tumultuous year with Tampa Bay and hasn't been on a team since 2021. During his NFL career, he earned an estimated $80 million in pre-tax salary. Celebrity Net Worth states he was once considered the highest-paid receiver in the NFL's history.

Antonio filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida in May 2024, owing $3 million to at least eight creditors. He also owes $1.2 million to a truck driver for assault and $100,000 to Brittany Taylor for violating lawsuit terms from a rape and sexual assault case in 2019, per TMZ Sports.

In May, Antonio claimed he only has $50,000 to his name.