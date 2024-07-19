Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL

Antonio Brown's Net Worth Is in the Negatives After Filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Antonio's net worth has drastically changed from his heyday with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Jul. 19 2024, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Antonio Brown
Source: Getty Images

Former NFL player Antonio Brown was recently spotted in a PDA fest with Lil' Kim in July, where he kissed the rapper's breast, among other things.

Article continues below advertisement

Antonio and Kim's unconfirmed relationship has sparked curiosity about whether he can afford to roll with the Queen Bee. Here's a look at his net worth.

Antonio Brown
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Antonio Brown's net worth? The football player filed for bankruptcy in 2024.

Antonio's passion for football started at a young age. The Miami native was a star running back at his high school before earning a football scholarship at Florida International University. After college, Antonio was a fifth-round draft pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, and his NFL career was born.

Antonio spent 12 seasons on the football field, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2017, followed by the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He stopped playing for the NFL after a tumultuous year with Tampa Bay and hasn't been on a team since 2021. During his NFL career, he earned an estimated $80 million in pre-tax salary. Celebrity Net Worth states he was once considered the highest-paid receiver in the NFL's history.

Article continues below advertisement

Antonio Brown

Former NFL player, Musician

Net worth: -$3 million

Antonio Brown, also known as "AB," is a football player and former NFL star. His past teams include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Birthdate: July 10, 1988

Birthplace: Miami, Fla.

Birth Name: Antonio Tavares Brown, Sr

Father: Eddie "Touchdown" Brown

Mother: Adrian Moss

Children: Antonio Jr., Autonomy, Antanyiah, Ali, and Apollo

Antonio filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida in May 2024, owing $3 million to at least eight creditors. He also owes $1.2 million to a truck driver for assault and $100,000 to Brittany Taylor for violating lawsuit terms from a rape and sexual assault case in 2019, per TMZ Sports.

In May, Antonio claimed he only has $50,000 to his name.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Former Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Just Accepted Logan Paul's Challenge to Fight

Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown's Romance Dissolved Rather Quickly

Skip Bayless Is Leaving 'Undisputed' in Summer 2024 — He's Accrued a Sizeable Net Worth

Latest NFL News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.