Inside Lil' Kim Dating's History — and a Look at Those Antonio Brown Rumors After Biggie died, Lil' Kim felt he was the only man who would ever truly love her. By Jamie Lee Jul. 18 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Known for her raw, raunchy lyrics and her daring style choices, Lil' Kim has cemented herself as one of history's best female rappers. She was initially discovered by the Notorious B.I.G., who would help her cultivate her image and later become her lover. When he was killed in 1997, Kim felt she'd lost the only man who'd ever truly love her. As she told Newsweek in 2000, "I still think about him all the time and every day, even though I know I got to find someone else soon. I can't always be alone."

Kim would indeed go on to date other people — with some recent rumors even suggesting she may be getting close to a former NFL star. Here's what to know.

Lil' Kim and Biggie dated for a while in the '90s (seen here with Puffy in 1995).

Lil' Kim's dating life, explained.

Kim's first major public relationship was, of course, with Biggie, in the mid-'90s. Then, in 2002, Kim dated Damion "World" Hardy, but the pair split the following year. Kim went on to briefly dated record producer Scott Storch in 2004, followed by another brief romance — this time with Ray J — in 2007. But her next major romance would be with rapper Mr. Papers, aka Jeremy Neill, from 2012 to 2014, and then again from 2020 through part of 2021. Mr. Papers is also the father of Kim's daughter, Royal.

Over the years, there have also been rumors connecting Lil' Kim to boxer Floyd Mayweather and rapper Tayy Brown. But more recently, she was seen with a certain former football star...

Is Lil' Kim dating Antonio Brown?

On July 17, 2024, former wide receiver Antonio Brown, posted a video to Instagram in which he can be seen getting close with Lil' Kim at Big Fendi's yacht party. The screen grab for his post even shows Antonio and Kim kissing.