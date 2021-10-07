Rapper and Actor Ray J Has Made Millions of Dollars From His Successful Entertainment Career

Through his career in the entertainment industry, Ray J has taken on many titles and solidified himself as part of 21st-century pop culture. Although he may be infamous for the sex tape with former girlfriend Kim Kardashian , which was leaked in 2007, there's much more to Ray J's career than just the tape.

With that being said, what exactly is Ray J's net worth, and what are some of his most notable contributions to the entertainment world in the last few decades? Keep reading for a complete breakdown of why the rapper is the star that he is today.

What is Ray J's net worth? It's a pretty impressive sum.

According to a 2021 Celebrity Net Worth report, Ray J is worth a whopping $14 million with a reported salary of around $1 million a year. Ray J (real name William Norwood, Jr.) was born on Jan. 17, 1981, in McComb, Miss., but was raised in California by parents Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates-Norwood. As the younger brother of award-winning singer Brandy as well as the cousin of rap icon Snoop Dogg, Ray J has music industry success in his veins.

However, Ray J began his career as an actor. In 1989, he started appearing in television commercials for a variety of companies, eventually landing a job as the foster son in The Sinbad Show during 1993 and 1994. In 1995, Ray J first forayed into music professionally and released his debut album "Everything You Want," and the lead single, "Let It Go," peaked at number 25 on U.S. charts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Ray J continued to release a bunch of successful music for some years, but eventually decided to venture back into acting. In 2009, he starred in his own VH1 reality dating show, For the Love of Ray J. This was followed by a 2010 program titled Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business, which featured his sister, Brandy, and their parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J remains in the spotlight as an actor. Beyond the shows that he took part in, Ray J also starred in the Oxygen Network's reality game show Bad Girls All-Star Battle, the Fox reality cooking show My Kitchen Rules, and even in Season 19 of Celebrity Big Brother.

Source: Getty Images