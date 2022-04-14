Kim expresses concern when her son, Saint West, shows her a game in the online platform game Roblox in which the crying face meme of her is used. There's text that promises unseen footage from her basically ancient sex tape with Ray J.

Longtime fans remember the tape being a big storyline in the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now, it seems, the same tape is back to bite her in her Skim-ed butt.