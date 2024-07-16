Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Skip Bayless Is Leaving 'Undisputed' in Summer 2024 — He's Accrued a Sizeable Net Worth Skip's last show will air later this summer. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 16 2024, Published 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're a fan of sports and can tolerate any of the programming on Fox, then you've likely been watching shows like Undisputed. Having premiered in 2016 on Fox Sports 1, the sports talk show covers the hottest topics and current events in the world of athleticism. The show has seen several cast members and hosts come and go, but longtime fans will recognize the show's creators as the original pillars of Undisputed. In case you forgot, the show was first called Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

The original title referred to its creators, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Skip has been a sports reporter for several decades. Meanwhile, Shannon was a former tight end for the Denver Broncos and is a Football Hall of Famer. Though the two of them once dominated the conversation on Undisputed, Shannon eventually left in 2023. Now, Skip is right behind him having announced his departure for 2024. He's already amassed an impressive net worth throughout his careeer.

What is Skip Bayless's net worth?

Skip Bayless has been embroiled in the world of sports under many hats over several decades. He originally started as a sports reporter in the mid-1970s, rising through the ranks of sports publications throughout his career. He also dabbled in sports news radio and was a frequent guest on ESPN Radio. However, he's perhaps best known for his stints on television, having appeared on ESPN between 2004 and 2016. On April 26, he left to join Fox Sports and launched Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.

After decades of success in sports journalism, he's accrued a massive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skip Bayless is worth over $17 million as of 2024. He also reportedly receives $5 million a year with Fox Sports. However, it's possible that his net worth could be impacted by his departure from Undisputed.

Skip Bayless Sports commentator Net worth: $17 Million Skip Bayless is a sports commentator and television personality. He is best known for his appearances on First Take on ESPN2 and later Undisputed on Fox Sports 1. Birth Name: John Edward Bayless II Birth Place: Oklahoma City, Okla. Birth Date: Dec. 4, 1951 Education: Vanderbilt University Spouse: Ernestine Sclafani (m. 2016)

Skip Bayless is leaving 'Undisputed' at the end of the summer.

On July 15, 2024, The New York Post exclusively reported that Skip would be stepping down from his co-hosting duties "later this summer" and will even leave FS1 altogether. His former co-creator, Shannon Sharpe, had left Undisputed one year prior on June 13, 2023. According to him, he and Skip had a falling out at the time after Skip had made comparisons between Shannon's career and Tom Brady's.

