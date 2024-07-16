Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Why Did Skip Bayless Leave 'Undisputed'? The Show May Be Ending While no one is saying for sure, tanking viewership of less than 100,000 may be behind the move to axe Skip and the program on Fox Sports. By Melissa Willets Jul. 16 2024, Published 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Controversial commentator Skip Bayless is parting ways with Fox Sports' Undisputed after eight years on the show. His departure comes just a year after Skip's longtime co-host Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed following reported beef with Skip.

So, why is Skip bidding adieu to the headline-making program? Here's what we know about why Skip Bayless is leaving Undisputed as of the summer of 2024.

So, why did Skip Bayless leave 'Undisputed'? It may not have been up to him.

According to The New York Times, Skip and Undisputed are parting ways — and there is chatter that the show will be retired, although those reports are not yet confirmed per the outlet. Skip's final broadcast will air at the end of the summer, according to the New York Post.

While no one is saying for sure, tanking viewership of less than 100,000 may be behind the move to axe Skip and even the program on Fox Sports. But the decision comes as a surprise after that the host reportedly signed a $32 million deal with the network in 2021. His contract is reportedly ending in late 2024, per Essentially Sports and negotiations to renew may have fallen apart.

Of course, as fans will recall, Skip's foil Shannon left Undisputed in 2023 following a bitter feud with his older colleague. Although this wasn't the first time the two stars butted heads, this time, Shannon was furious after Skip tweeted his hot take about Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Within months of Skip's outspoken reaction to the NFL suspending the game, Shannon was gone, just after the 2023 NBA playoffs. And now, the former host of ESPN show First Take, is also bowing out.

Fans have some definite thoughts about Skip Bayless leaving 'Undisputed.'

While Skip didn't immediately have a comment one way or the other (and nor had Fox Sports), fans were quick to react. "Skip Bayless couldn’t last a year without Shannon Sharpe," one X user said.

Skip Bayless couldn’t last a year without Shannon Sharpe 😭 pic.twitter.com/J89wTdhQjp — Curtis (@yarsitruc) July 15, 2024

Other fans brought up the well-documented, long standing feud between Skip and LeBron James. In fact, Skip has been hailed as the No. 1 LeBron hater for many years.

With fans putting words in his mouth — seemingly all in good fun of course — LeBron has seemingly taken the high road and is not commenting on Skip's reported departure from Undisputed.

When LeBron find out Skip Bayless leaving Undisputed pic.twitter.com/LDnCqjRdlb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 15, 2024

What's next for Skip Bayless after leaving 'Undisputed'?

Per Sports Illustrated, it is not yet known what Skip plans to do following his departure from his Fox News post. Whatever his future plans, one thing is likely certain: Skip is bound to create divisiveness.