Former NFL Player Jacoby Jones Has Died — What to Know About His Son and Family Jacoby's family said the NFL champ "died peacefully" at home at the age of 40. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 15 2024, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Former NFL player Jacoby Jones has died at the age of 40. The Baltimore Ravens alum was best known for leading the team to a Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. Upon learning of Jacoby's untimely death, the NFL released a statement on X that "His light, energy, and presence will be so missed."

The New Orleans, La. native is remembered by his mother, Emily, and his son. Here's what to know about Jacoby's son and what his family has said in the wake of his death.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jacoby Jones's son?

Jacoby retired from the NFL in 2017. He spent the rest of his life coaching college football at his alma mater Lane College and Morgan State. Additionally, Jacoby devoted his time to being a father to his son, Jacoby Jr., also known as "Little Jacoby."

Jacoby often kept Little Jacoby from the spotlight, as there are only a few photos of him with his son on his Instagram account. But the ones that made the cut include the father and son wearing matching PJs for Christmas and a throwback photo of Jacoby holding his son during a Ravens game.

While Little Jacoby hasn't spoken out about his dad's death, his family shared in a statement that he's with Jacoby's mother, Emily. The family's statement confirmed the football player died "peacefully" in his home and would be sorely missed by his loved ones. "The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for your prayers, privacy and support as they navigate through this difficult time," the statement read.