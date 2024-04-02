Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Former NFL Cornerback Vontae Davis Was Found Dead at 35 in South Florida Vontae Davis last made headlines when he retired from football at halftime of a game. By Joseph Allen Apr. 2 2024, Published 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead at the age of 35 at his home in South Florida. Following the news of his death, many had questions about what happened to him, and why he had died at such a young age.

Article continues below advertisement

Vontae played for the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Buffalo Bills after three years in college, and was in the NFL for more than a decade. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Vontae Davis's cause of death?

"This morning, Davie Police Officers responded to 6051 SW 178th Avenue in reference to a medical call. Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased. We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis, age 35. Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," Davie Police said. Police added that the investigation remains active, and that it could take up to 90 days to determine a cause of death.

Vontae last made headlines in 2018 when he abruptly retired from professional football at halftime during a game between the Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, Vontae said that he did not mean to disrespect his teammates with the sudden announcement. He said that, during the game, he didn't feel right while out on the field, and wondered whether he wanted to keep playing.

Article continues below advertisement

"And truthfully, I do not, because the season is long, and it's more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late," his statement explained. Former teammates and teams paid tribute to Vontae following the news of his death.

We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mB1kYUpZqQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 1, 2024