Police Are Looking for Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice After Car Crash

NFL player Rashee Rice had an excellent winter and won his first Super Bowl ring as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie was the Chief’s top wide receiver. He finished second on the team in receiving yards and receptions and led the team with seven touchdown catches.

Rice may not be having an excellent spring. NBC News is reporting that Dallas police are looking to speak with the star wide receiver after a high-speed crash in the early evening involving a Corvette and a Lamborghini. One of the cars is reported leased or registered to Rice.

What happened to Rashee Rice on March 30, 2024?

According to The Dallas Morning News, officers were called to the North Central Expressway in Dallas at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Two cars were speeding, lost control, and crashed "causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles." A police spokeswoman said four people had minor injuries, including two who were taken to the hospital. A Dallas police call sheet seen by the newspaper lists Rice as the person who authorities believe was behind the wheel of the Corvette.

The New York Post spoke with Kayla Quinn, a driver of a Hyundai Accent who was side-swiped on the driver’s side during the accident. Her son was in the car with her. “No one stopped. We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I’m saying? It’s the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y’all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone’s OK, someone’s alive, you know?”

The Post also reported that Quinn saw men from the Lamborghini pull someone out of the Corvette after the crash, a pair of white cleats were left in the back of the Lamborghini. One of the other witnesses said the men took guns and bags from the vehicles before fleeing.

TMZ shared the first photos from the crash on March 31. It also shows the alleged people leaving the scene of the accident, walking down the highway following the crash. It appears that none of the people in the photographs were seriously injured.

ICYMI: First Crash Site Photos Involving Rashee Rice's Car, Occupants Seen Leaving | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/2AxvnlB1zd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2024

Dashcam footage was shared soon afterwards. The Dallas Police have said, “Occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

Where is Rashee Rice?

Rice has been laying low since Saturday’s crash. On Mar. 31, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Rice has retained legal counsel and a statement on the incident is expected on April 1. The NFL and Kansas City Chiefs haven't commented on the crash yet. According to ESPN, it isn't clear whether Rice is facing charges.