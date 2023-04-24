Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok | @jhettlynwolfe Multiple TikTokers Catch Woman Fleeing Car Accident, Proving There's No Hiding Anymore A Colorado Springs hit-and-run was recorded from multiple angles and uploaded to TikTok, providing a comprehensive look at a crime "in 4k." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 24 2023, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

A woman was recorded fleeing the scene of an accident on TikTok from a variety of different angles, which was uploaded by different users on the popular social media platform, providing an all-encompassing look at her crime.

The first look was uploaded by TikToker Jhettlyn Wolfe (@jhettylynwolfe) who records the scene of an accident that appears to involve no fewer than three people in separate vehicles at an intersection. In the video, a woman emerges from a car that seems to be a silver BMW 3 series sedan and is holding a backpack.

Her car, which has damage to the left side of the vehicle along with its hood, appears to have hit a dark-blue-colored pickup truck. The woman initially looks like she's approaching the truck's driver, but then soon crosses over the street and begins to walk away from the accident scene.

Someone asks the woman: "You wanna ride? I'll take you, I'll take you." this seems to stop the woman in her tracks, who says, "All right let's go, let's go!" "No I'm No I'm just f------ joking. Why you leaving?" the person asks as the woman from the accident begins running away.

Another woman can be heard screaming, incredulously asking, "Is she running?" and it's become clear that the woman driving the silver sedan is fleeing the scene of the accident.

The hit-and-runner appears to be a white female in her early to mid 20's with long brown hair. She was wearing a black Adidas track jacket with white stripes.

The person recording the video attempts to follow her with the camera as she runs down the street. There are several reasons why the woman could've ultimately decided to run away instead of just facing the music.

Presumably, she probably thought she would've been in a lot more trouble if the cops showed up and filed a report. Was she driving without a license? Was the car stolen? Did she have some contraband in her backpack she didn't want 5-0 to get a hold of? Did she not have insurance?

Or maybe she just didn't want her parents to find out she wrecked the bimmer and thought it'd be better to go and start a new life somewhere else?

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reported in 2018 that over the course of 10 years there were some 682,000 cases of hit and runs that occurred annually.

Insurify also writes that 4.6 out of every 10,000 motorists have at least one hit-and-run violation on their record, which, in the grand scheme of things, is a pretty low number, when you consider that there are a whopping 6 million auto accidents that occur in the United States every single year.

TikTokers who saw the clip were cracking up at the young woman's response: "She heard 'you want a ride?' and was like say lessssss"

And as it turns out, the crash was recorded and uploaded by different users from multiple angles, which shows just how many freakin' people are on TikTok these days, and how quick folks are to whip out their phones. This is understandable because the evidence in a car accident can mean a difference of tens of thousands of dollars.