YouTuber Nidal Wonder Was in a Major Car Accident — His Social Media Accounts Reveal All Nidal was unconscious for four days following the accident. When he woke up, he had no memory of the crash but was lucid enough to speak. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 12 2024, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

These days, young influencers are all but used to putting their entire lives on the internet. Whether or not they have reasonable filters in place, their entire lives tend to be caught up in their content creation as they share all sorts of updates, life events, and relationship statuses in regular vlogs, stories, or TikToks. For some, that content can include the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of people's lives. As for Nidal Wonder, he certainly isn't afraid for his content to get a bit ugly.

Nidal is a teenage influencer with a massive following on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. He's best known for his physical feats like doing flips on camera. He also posts plenty of silly videos alongside his friends and brother, Juju. In early March 2024, however, his content got pretty raw with what has to be one of the most harrowing life events he has endured thus far. What happened to Nidal Wonder? Here's what we know as of this writing.

Nidal Wonder was in a pretty bad traffic accident in March 2024.

On March 5, 2024, Nidal was involved in a serious traffic accident. Footage of the aftermath was posted to YouTube after the fact by Juju. The video shows Nidal on the ground having sustained several injuries and being tended to by emergency responders. Reportedly, he had been riding on his scooter when he crashed into the side of a car. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on breathing tubes and fitted with a neck brace. He was also treated for a broken leg and collarbone.

Nidal was unconscious for four days following the accident. When he woke up, he had no memory of the crash but was lucid enough to speak. He was even removed from his breathing tubes. After another four days, he was recovering nicely. His entire left leg was covered in a cast, but he was otherwise speaking clearly and was able to communicate with his visitors.

Throughout Nidal's hospitalization, he received manyl well-wishes from his friends and family cheering him on during his recovery. He also got an outpouring of love and support from fans on his social media platforms. In an Instagram update posted on March 8 by @thewonderfamilychannel, the family wrote, "We didn't anticipate the response we got and it's overwhelming in a good way. The flood of prayers and sending love really helped."